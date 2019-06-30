|
Fay D. Flood, 91
Barre - Fay Aileen (Dickson) Flood, 91, of Barre, passed away June 29, 2019.
She was born in Barre on March 29, 1928 to the late Harold N. and Aileen E. (Fessenden) Dickson. After graduation from Barre High School in 1946, Fay obtained a degree in Horticulture from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture at UMass Amherst. She married Richard T. Flood on December 1, 1951.
Fay loved plants and flowers, most of all growing them. She worked for over 60 years in the Florist business, beginning in East Hartford, CT and most recently with her nephew Neal, in Barre.
In addition to her parents, Fay was predeceased by her husband Dick in 1992, her sisters Jean (Dickson) Kelley, Doris (Dickson) Warner, Beryl (Dickson) Sternagle and her brother Glenn Dickson. She is survived by her two sons; Thomas R. Flood and his wife Patricia J. McBride of Cape Elizabeth, ME and Gary P. Flood and Peggy Mullen of Wheelwright. Fay is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 11 to 12PM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main St., in West Brookfield. A Graveside service will follow at Glen Valley Cemetery in Barre. In lieu of flowers, please perform a simple gesture for a friend or loved one in mom's memory, as she enjoyed giving a plant of flowers to brighten the day of a relative or friend.
Charbonneau Funeral Home, 30 Pleasant St., in Ware is assisting her family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 30 to July 1, 2019