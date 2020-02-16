Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay (Murphy) Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fay (Murphy) Kelley Obituary
Fay B. (Murphy) Kelley

NORTHBOROUGH - Fay B. (Murphy) Kelley, 87, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Fay was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late William and Adora (Svenson) Murphy. She was raised in Northborough and remained a resident there for the majority of her life. She worked many years as a waitress and served as a hostess at the former New England Telephone Learning Center.

Fay is survived by her sons Wayne Hey and his wife Cora, Kevin Hey, Matthew Coutu, all whom reside in Northborough and Christopher Coutu and his wife Victoria of Hollis, NH; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Murphy of Northborough, nieces and nephews. Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Martin F. Kelley III, and her son Glen Hey.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at the Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Northborough Food Pantry, 37 Pierce Road, Northborough, MA 01532.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hays Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -