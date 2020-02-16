|
Fay B. (Murphy) Kelley
NORTHBOROUGH - Fay B. (Murphy) Kelley, 87, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. Fay was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late William and Adora (Svenson) Murphy. She was raised in Northborough and remained a resident there for the majority of her life. She worked many years as a waitress and served as a hostess at the former New England Telephone Learning Center.
Fay is survived by her sons Wayne Hey and his wife Cora, Kevin Hey, Matthew Coutu, all whom reside in Northborough and Christopher Coutu and his wife Victoria of Hollis, NH; 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Murphy of Northborough, nieces and nephews. Fay was preceded in death by her husband, Martin F. Kelley III, and her son Glen Hey.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at the Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Northborough Food Pantry, 37 Pierce Road, Northborough, MA 01532.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020