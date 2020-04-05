|
Fay (Chapman) Smith, 104
Barre - Fay (Chapman) Smith, 104, of Barre, Massachusetts passed away on April 5, 2020 in Athol Hospital from complications surrounding pneumonia.
Fay was born August 10, 1915 in Barre, the second of four daughters born to local dairy farmer Earl E. and Fern E. (Douglas) Chapman and was a lifelong resident of the town. She graduated from Barre High School in 1933.
In 1936 Fay married Robert F. Scott, father of her three daughters. There were many years of cribbage games, hard work on her family's farm on the weekends, followed by fabulous meals, laughter and card games with her sisters and their families. Bob passed away in 1965 suddenly and Fay, a young widow, returned to school and became a hairdresser. She was employed for 16 years as a hairdresser in Athol, retiring in 1982.
In 1971 Fay married Edward Vining. They spent 16 happy years ballroom dancing on Saturday nights, Scrabble every night after dinner, traveling to Maine and other places every summer. Ed passed away in 1987 leaving Fay a widow once again.
In 2000 Fay attended her annual high school class reunion and reconnected with her old classmate, Warner (Bill) Smith. After a lengthy courtship, they married at 87 and 88 in 2002. Bill and Fay spent 13 wonderful years together, spending winters in Bill's home in Avon Park Florida, and returning to Barre for the remainder of the year; they faithfully played a nightly game or two of Skip-Bo after watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Bill passed away in 2016 at 101.
Fay's greatest joy was spending time with her family and extended family. She loved family gatherings and celebrating her birthday and holidays with all her family members. She loved to cook, particularly bake. Her pies and Martha Washington chocolates were legendary. When she was younger, Fay enjoyed crocheting and knitting; many members of her family received a cozy afghan to curl up with on winter nights. She loved to dance, play cards and laugh along with her family.
Fay was a member of the Hubbardston Golden Age, the Barre Congregational Church and was a member of the Women's Fellowship. She served on the candy committee at their annual fair for more than 30 years, contributing those Martha Washington chocolates for most of them. She served at one point as deaconess of the church.
She was a member of the Barre Historical Society and was a proud New Englander; a descendent through her father of Mayflower passengers John Howland and Elizabeth Tilley. She is predeceased by husbands Bob, Ed and Bill.
In addition, she is predeceased by daughter Roberta (Scott) Lawrence and husband Stanley of Stamford, VT; daughter Shirley (Scott) Gariepy of Barre; grandson Scott B. Lawrence and 3 sisters, Dorothy Bingham, Merle Vaidulas and Ramona Flynn.
She is survived by her daughter Irene (Scott) Bergman and husband Dana of Worcester, son-in-law Richard Gariepy of Barre, 6 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 7 great- grandsons, 3 great-granddaughters, 8 great-great grandsons, a nephew and nieces. In addition, she is survived by her extended family and their families: Wayne Smith and wife Shirley of Barre; Joyce Brown and husband Clarke of Barre, Ann Dilling and husband Jack of Hubbardston, and Paul Vining of Winchendon.
We celebrate a long and fulfilling life; you shared our successes, joined us in our sorrows and bumps along the way and lived with grace, dignity and love, as we love you in return. You will be sorely missed.
We offer our heartfelt thanks to all family and friends that continued to support Fay over the last several years, providing transportation, mail delivery, visiting, meals and many other caring acts, so that she could continue to live independently in her home. And lastly, thank you for the care and support provided to her in her final days by the staff at Athol Hospital.
Her funeral will be at the convenience of her family and a memorial service will be held at the Barre Congregational Church at a future date. Funeral arrangements are being administered through Miles Funeral Home, Holden, MA.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Barre Congregational Church, One Park Street, Barre, MA 01005.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020