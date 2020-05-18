|
Faye Elizabeth Hunter
Paxton - Faye Elizabeth Hunter, 31, died after a long courageous battle with chronic illness on Friday, May 15, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, Worcester. Faye was born on October 26, 1988, the daughter of Dr. Todd W. Hunter and Julianne (Spitz) Hunter and was a lifelong Paxton resident.
Faye graduated from St. Peter Marion High School with the class of 2007. She went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Health Sciences from Anna Maria College. For the past five years Faye dedicated herself to the students of the Wachusett and East Brookfield/Spencer Schools by serving as a substitute teacher. Faye had an undeniable gift for connecting with the students she taught and the faculty she worked with. She had a nurturing personality and was motivated to help her students through their struggles to learn. She will be greatly missed throughout the schools she served in.
Family was central in Faye's world. She filled her home with love, humor, strength and support for her family members, especially after the loss of her beloved brother Kyle, whom she loved deeply. Her bond with her younger brother, Al, grew stronger than ever during their adult lives. Faye looked forward to family vacations in the Cayman Islands and Cape Cod every year. The memories of these trips will be cherished by her family forever. Faye was a member of St. Columba Church in Paxton. She loved to work with digital photography and had a great appreciation for animals. She was an avid cook and took a special interest in preparing Slovak food that had been prepared for generations by her family. She gained these cooking skills from her maternal grandmother, Julia Spitz, who passed away last year at age 98.
Faye was a very special person in many ways. She took great satisfaction in helping other people. She always found ways to quietly connect with people around her no matter what the situation was. Her love of dogs was evident everywhere she went.
Faye will be lovingly missed and remembered by her parents, Dr. Todd W. Hunter and Julianne (Spitz) Hunter of Paxton; her brother, Alex H. Hunter and his girlfriend, Ali Sabella of Newton; her fiancé, Charles George Onorato Jr. of Shrewsbury; her Godmother, Nancy Iagallo; several aunts and uncles, especially her Aunt Kathy with whom she had a special bond; as well as her beloved Yorkie, "Missy" and Welsh Corgis, "Roxy" and "Lexie". Faye will be dearly missed by her paternal grandfather, Dr. Richard Hunter, who will turn 101 on May 30th. She was predeceased by her Godfather Eli Spitz and her maternal grandfather, George Spitz.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Due to the corona virus pandemic, precautionary measures will be in place including social distancing and the use of non-medical masks. A Memorial Service honoring and celebrating Faye's life will be held privately and made available to view at www.milesfuneralhome.com on May 21st. Interment will also be held privately at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020