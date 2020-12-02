1/1
Felicita Garcia
1951 - 2020
Felicita Garcia, 69

WORCESTER - Felicita Garcia, 69, of Worcester passed away, Tuesday, December 1 in UMASS Medical Center.

She leaves two sons, Hector Santiago and Franky Perez both of Worcester; fifteen grandchildren, Ramon, Kelvin, Destiny, Rakisha, Zael, Josh, Alex, Tito, Javier, Yari, Nachy, Franky, Lily, Melina and Irvin; a sister, Mary Lou and three brothers, Ivan, Anibal and Ruben. A daughter, Karen Santiago passed away in 2004. She was born in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico daughter of Felix Garcia and Inocencia Aguayo.

Felicita was a loving, caring and giving person. She loved taking care of her grandchildren and feeding them.

Visiting Hours are Friday, December 4 from 3 to 6pm with a Prayer Service at 5:30pm in Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. She will be buried privately with her daughter in Hope Cemetery.



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
