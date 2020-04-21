Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
1935 - 2020
Felix Granata Obituary
Felix Granata, 84

Worcester - Felix Granata, 84, formerly of Whipple St. Worcester, MA died Monday, April 20th in Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehab after a brief illness. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Felix & Adele (Carlo) Granata.

Felix leaves his 2 children; Christopher Granata of Worcester and Trina Dombroski and her husband, Mark of Sutton and his 3 beloved grandkids, Zachary, Keith and Jillian. Felix also leaves his best friends, Donald & Gaye Green of Shrewsbury MA.

Mr. Granata was a truck driver for many years for Fairway Beef and Worcester Quality Seafoods in Worcester. Felix was an active parishioner at North American Martyrs Church in Auburn MA.

Felix adored his family and friends. Some of his fondest memories were spending time at family functions at his daughter Trina's house, watching his grandkids in their sporting activities and going to the YMCA in Worcester. Felix surely made a memorable mark on anyone that had the opportunity to meet him. Felix's proudest moments were raising his beloved children, Chris and Trina.

Felix was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots and especially enjoyed watching the games with his son Chris.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the services are being held privately with entombment in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.

To share a memory or to sign the online guestbook for Felix, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
