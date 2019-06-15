|
|
Felix E. Santiago, 26
WORCESTER - Felix E. Santiago, 26, passed away Friday, June 14.
Felix was currently enrolled in UMASS Medical School and spent countless hours studying to pursue his dream to become a Doctor. He graduated from Saint Peter Marian High School and Magna Cum Laude from Assumption College.
He leaves his parents, Luis F. and Ercilia M. (Estevez) Santiago; a sister, Michelle Cronin and her husband, Mark of Charlton and a niece, Mikaela.
Felix loved physical fitness and enjoyed working out every day. He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and Red Sox. Felix also loved to travel, especially his time spent vacationing in the Dominican Republic.
Visiting Hours are Tuesday, June 18 from 5 to 8pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 19 at 10am in St. Paul's Cathedral, 15 Chatham St. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019