|
|
Feride Uygur, 86
Leominster - Feride Uygur, age 86, of Leominster, Mass., departed to heaven in peace and surrounded by her loving family on June 13, 2019.
Feride was born to Sait and Hazmi Ergun (Mayya) on January 1, 1933, in Midyat, Turkey. She was married to the late George Uygur, and together they raised a large and loving family.
She leaves as her legacy nine children: the late Istir Sezgin, Meryem Asmar, the late Fektoria Oral, Abdo Namrud, Atia Altunkaya, Samo Uygur, Elias Uygur, Ayup Uygur, and Ephraim Josephs. She also leaves to cherish her memory numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and siblings throughout the world. Her family remembers her as a loving, caring, humorous, and strong mother and grandmother.
Feride's wake is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, 2019, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m., at The Assyrian Orthodox Church of the Virgin Mary, 644 Paramus Rd., Paramus, NJ 07652. The funeral service will also be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at The Church of the Virgin Mary.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019