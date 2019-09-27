Home

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Brookfield Rod and Gun club
Fern Sandman


1954 - 2019
Fern Sandman Obituary
Fern Dorrice Sandman

Oakham - Age 65, Passed on September 19th 2019 after a short illness. She is survived by her husband Richard Sandman whom she wed on May 11th 2019, son Roland (Danielle) Bard, step sons Travis and Shane Sandman, step daughter Wendy (Ben) Whittaker, grandson Thomas Bard. Fern was a talented artist and quilter and had several works published. Fern was also handy and remodeled several homes on her own. A celebration of life will be held on October 5th at the Brookfield Rod and Gun club at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Evangelical Church of Hubbardston, P.O. Box 296 Hubbardston MA 01452
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
