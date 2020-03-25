Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Fernande Demezier


1932 - 2020
Fernande Demezier Obituary
Fernande Joseph Demezier

Worcester - Anne Marie Fernande Joseph Demezier, 87

Worcester, MA. /Brooklyn N.Y. - A.M. Fernande Joseph Demezier, 87 died peacefully Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Beaumont Rehab and hospice center in Worcester mass. We are greatly saddened by Fernande's sudden passing.

Fernande is survived by her son Frantz Joseph and his wife Patricia of Worcester; and daughter Michelle and her husband José Farina of Geneva Switzerland. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Jeff Joseph and his wife Christina, Fiona Farina, and Emily Joseph, her sister Marie Terese Joseph along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Ernst and her two sisters; Celita and Denise.

Fernande was born in Léogâne Haiti on May 11, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Gedeon & Catherine (Duflerant) Joseph. She grew up in Haiti, moving to Brooklyn New York in 1980. In December 2019 she moved to Worcester to be with her son.

Fernande loved and served the Lord throughout her life. For the past 50 years she worked in her churches ministry spreading the word of the Lord. Fernande deeply loved her family especially her son Frantz (Fan Fan). She also loved her dogs; Charlie & Duke along with Manny & Max. Fernande will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Fernande's Family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Saint Vincent Hospital and Beaumont Hospice Center. Thank you for the love, support, and care you gave our Mama.

Private funeral services and burial will be held at 11 AM Friday, March 27, 2020 in Hope Cemetery Worcester. Arrangements are in the care of Graham, Putnam + Mahoney Funeral Parlors 838 Main St., Worcester, MA 01610. A mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
