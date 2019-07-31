|
Chico A. Figueras, 82
Shrewsbury - Mr. Fernando A. 'Chico' Figueras, 82, died at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He leaves his wife Madeline A. 'Maddy' (McCrohon) Figueras; their children, Allison Figueras-Smith (Eddie) of West Greenwich, RI, Caryn D. Keenan (Scott) of Paxton, Andrea M. Michaud (late Sean) of Littleton, Matthew Figueras (Kimberly) of Paxton; his grandchildren, Mason & Adysen Figueras, Owen & Dylan Keenan, Frances Smith, Colin & Lexi Michaud; his brother-in-law, James McCrohon (Marie) of Shrewsbury; nieces & nephews.
Family and friends will honor and remember Chico's life by gathering for calling hours on Friday, August 2nd at Cyprian Keyes Golf Club, 284 East Temple Street, Boylston from 4 - 7 p.m. A calling hour will also be held Saturday, August 3rd from 9 - 10 a.m. in Saint Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross Street, Boylston followed by his Funeral Mass celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury.
Memorials in Chico's name may be made to , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, AM 02452.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019