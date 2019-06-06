|
First Sergeant John E. Goodrow, Jr., USMC Retired, 84
Wilmington, NC - First Sergeant John E. Goodrow, Jr., USMC Retired, completed his final tour of duty on June 4, 2019. First Sergeant Goodrow passed away peacefully from natural causes in Wilmington, NC. John was born October 22, 1934, the son of John E. Goodrow, Sr. and Julia a. (Dauderis) Goodrow both of Worcester, MA.
John is preceded in death by his parents, his deceased wife, Gertrude, and most recently his wife of 8 years, Betsy. John was preceded in death by his brother Jefferey, formerly of Spencer, MA, and his wife, Jane, of 43 years. John is survived by 3 brothers, James, of Rutland, MA, Jason and his wife, Mary-Ellen, of Oakham, MA and Joel and his wife Joan, of Auburn, MA.
John grew up in Worcester and attended Worcester public schools. Upon graduating from the former Classical High School where he excelled in baseball and football, he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1952, during the Korean Conflict. Upon completing his basic training at Parris Island Recruit Depot, South Carolina, and advanced infantry training at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, he was assigned duty in the Mediterranean Sea area. He was then reassigned to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. John returned to Camp Lejeune in 1955 and met and married his wife, Gertrude. John returned to Parris Island and became a Drill Instructor for new recruits from 1963 to 1966. John did his first tour of duty in South Vietnam for 1966 to 1967 as the Staff Sergeant of an 81mm mortar platoon seeing action in the Da Nang region of South Vietnam. John returned to Parris Island in 1967 and serviced as an instructor in the Marine Corps Drill Instructor School until 1969 and was awarded the Certificate of Commendation by the Commanding General of the Marine Recruit Depot for exceptional performance. On December 25, 1969, John was sent to South Vietnam for his second tour of duty and served until December 11, 1970, at which time he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal with Combat "V" for his Meritorious Service from the Secretary of the Navy.
John retired from active duty in the Marine Corps in 1972, but remained in the Fleet Marine Reserve until 1982 when he fully retired after 30 years of service to his Corps and Country. John was always dedicated to being a public servant. That was made evident when immediately after retiring from active duty in the Marine Corps he joined the police force in Front Royal, Virginia, and proudly served the public for 5 years. John then turned his attention to furthering his education and in 1982 and 1984 he received his Bachelor Degree and his Masters Degree in Business Administration, both Summa Cum Laude from the University of San Moritz. John was also an avid golfer and held many head professional teaching positions at various golf courses in the North Carolina area.
John will be laid to rest in Wilmington, NC, with a private ceremony. John loved his Country and the Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the United States Marine Corps Foundation, 715 Broadway Street, Quantico, Virginia 22134, in the memory of First Sergeant John E. Goodrow, Jr., USMC. **Semper Fi**
