Flora (Soter) McKeon, 85
Eastham - Flora (Soter) McKeon, formerly of Holden, passed away peacefully in her home Friday, January 24th 2020. Flora was predeceased by her husband of almost 60 years, Charles R. McKeon. She leaves behind her children: Stephen McKeon of Woodstock, CT and his partner Gail Hickland of Holland, MA; Nancy Daigle and her partner Patrick Gallagher of Eastham; Patricia Cottingham of West Palm Beach, FL; Matthew McKeon and his wife Elizabeth of Worcester. Flora leaves her grandchildren Nicholas, Alexis, Julianne, Courtney, and Sydney. She is survived by her sisters Eva Selzo and Penelope Gleason, both of Worcester as well as several nieces and nephews.
Flora graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester. She enlisted in the Marine Corps during the Korean War where she spent three years as a payroll administrator. While raising her family, Flora held several office management positions and while living in Florida for a brief time, worked at Disney World.
Flora and Charlie retired to Cape Cod where she enjoyed her job of fourteen years at TJ Maxx and all the friends she made. Flora also loved her flowers, dancing, country and western music, yoga and the casino. She was an avid Red Sox fan!
But it is her love of her grandchildren that stands out the most. She truly enjoyed endless summer days on the beach and countless trips to Nauset ice cream shop with all of them. Flora will deeply be missed by all that knew her.
As per Flora's request, services will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020