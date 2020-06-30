1/1
Flora Romeiro
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Flora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Winter Haven - Flora M. (Aites) Romeiro, 81 formerly of Whitinsville, MA passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Winter Haven, Fl.

Flora is survived by her children Roberta & Michael Cove, John and Jean Romeiro, Paul and Erin Romeiro, Lori and Bryan Taylor and Nancy & Andy Breting; sister Sally Rybak; grandchildren, Joel, Ashley, Daniel, Dustin, Miranda, Isabella and Luke; great grandchildren Domanick, Ashlyn, and Landon. She was preceded in death by brothers Thomas Aites and John Aites Jr.; a sister, Peggy Frieswick; a grandson Dylan.

Flora was born in Clarion County, PA on the 4th of July to the late John and Alice (Burns) Aites. She spent most of her life in Whitinsville raising her family there before moving to Florida in 2005. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crafts, shopping, and watching The Hallmark Channel and NASCAR on Sunday afternoons. Most of all she loved being able to care for others especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held in Florida with a private burial at a future date in Massachusetts.

Contributions in her honor can be made to Central Florida Speech and Hearing Center at www.cfshc.org/give


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.Happy Birthday in heaven. July 4th. Thank you for being our friend.Thoughts an prayers with the family.
Carol and George Staples
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved