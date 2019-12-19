|
Flora L. (Brown) Sinclair, 85
BARRE - Flora L. (Brown) Sinclair, 85, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
She is predeceased by her husband of 55 years Donald S. Sinclair. She will be missed by her daughter Cynthia Dumas & Bernie who cared for her; sons Timothy Sinclair & Debra of Belchertown and Steven Sinclair & Gloria of Auburn; 7 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
She was very talented with her cake decorations, knitting, crocheting, tatting and wood fiber flowers.
All are invited to attend calling hours on Monday December 23, 2019 10-11:30AM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 96 S.Barre Rd., Barre. The funeral for Flora will follow at 11:30AM in the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Josephs Cemetery, Barre.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019