Florence L. Ashe, 82
Charlton - Florence L. (Montigny) Ashe, 82, of Southbridge Rd., passed away Wednesday, April 22nd, in the Beaumont Nursing Facility, Worcester, after a long illness along with complications due to the Covid-19 virus.
Her husband, Everill R. Ashe, passed away in 2010. She leaves her three children, Sharon A. Jewell and her longtime companion Doug Boyce of Southbridge, Pamela J. Ashe and her companion Kevin of Charlton and Bradford E. Ashe and his wife Melissa of Vero Beach, FL; and her four grandchildren, Garrett Jewell and his longtime companion Devin Ernst, Kristen Ventriglia and her husband Sami, Tyler Melendez and Kaelly Melendez and her longtime companion Rebekah Doiron. She was predeceased by her brother, Leonard Montigny. Florence was born in Southbridge the daughter of Jerome J. and Lauretta R. (Mominee) Montigny and lived most of her life in Southbridge before moving to Charlton over 25 years ago.
Florence worked at JC Penny in Sturbridge for many years, retiring several years ago. She previously worked at the American Optical Co. in Southbridge and worked at the gift shop of the Old Sturbridge Village in Sturbridge. Florence was a member of St. Mary's Parish (now St. John Paul II) in Southbridge and a longtime member of its St. Rita's Society. She was an avid reader, loved vacationing at on Cape Cod and loved the ocean. She was a very social person, so much so her family nick named her 'Judy Friendly'. Being a social person, she loved to volunteer at the Charlton Senior Center. Above all Florence loved her family and spending as much time as she could with them.
Due to current health restrictions Florence's funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish in Southbridge and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Southbridge, will be held at a later date.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, is directing arrangements.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020