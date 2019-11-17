|
|
Florence J. (Anderson) Leet Dunnells, 94
Bolton - Florence J. (Anderson) Leet Dunnells, 94, of Bolton, formerly of Harvard, died Friday, November 15, 2019 at River Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Lancaster. Mrs. Dunnells was born in Lawrence, December 1, 1924, a daughter of Russell and Elizabeth (Norden) Anderson and resided in Harvard for over thirty years before moving to Bolton in 1965. She attended Harvard Schools and continued her education at secretarial school. She had worked several years in the office of Nashoba Regional High School in Bolton. She leaves her husband of 43 years George C. Dunnells; her daughter and son in law, Brenda and Chuck DeMoss of Clinton; her stepson, Steven Dunnells of Lancaster; two stepdaughters, Sandra Roche and her husband Martin of Bolton, Linda Garvey and her husband, Steve, of Clinton; fourteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. In 1998 she was predeceased by her son, Darrell Leet of Bolton. She was the sister of the late Russell Anderson of Harvard and Elizabeth Dennison of New York. Mrs. Dunnells' family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-7 PM Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, November 20th in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery, Harvard. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at
www.andersonfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2019