Florence (Marsoobian) Eknoian, 102
WORCESTER - Florence (Marsoobian) Eknoian, 102 passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in the Meadows of Leicester.
Her husband, Charles J. Eknoian died in 1967. She leaves a son, Peter G. Eknoian and his wife LuAnn of Shrewsbury; six grandchildren; nine-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A daughter, Charlene Millett and her husband Ronald, her siblings, Jack Marsoobian, Gladys Maghakian, Elsie Frankian and Alice Marsoobian predeceased her. She was born in Pattison, NJ daughter of George "Kevork" and Gadar (Vorparian) Marsoobian and graduated from Commerce High School.
She was a long time member of Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, its choir and ladies guild. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years. Trips to the casino for black jack and poker replaced bowling in later years and she was an avid Red Sox fan. Cooking for family and church gave her great joy but her greatest joy were her family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to all those at the Meadows for the wonderful care given to Florence.
A Visiting Hour will be held Saturday, February 15 from 8:30 to 9:30am in Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. followed by a Funeral Service at 10am in Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church, 635 Grove St. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Florence's church, a place she so loved.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020