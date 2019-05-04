|
Florence G. Gareri, 96
WESTBOROUGH - Florence G. Gareri, 96, formerly of Westborough, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Care-One in Millbury. She was the wife of the late Clement A. Gareri, Sr.
Born in Milford, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel (Foley) Boucher. She was raised and educated in Upton and was a 1941 graduate of Upton High School.
Florence retired from the Westboro Public Schools after serving 13 years in the Fales School kitchen. Before that she worked at Bay State Abrasives and at the employee lunchroom at the Westboro State Hospital.
Florence was a devoted wife and mother, raising a family of four boys in Upton and in Westboro. She was always active in her son's activities whether it was serving as a den mother, helping out at school, or simply supporting them in their adventures. She always found time for a round of golf, a trip to Lake Manchaug, or a game of cards -- any cards, but she was a especially fond of cribbage.
She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church and a member of the Senior Adults. She was also a member of the Westborough Senior Center and Bay State Retirees Club.
Florence is survived by three sons, Charles D. Gareri and his wife, Jane, of South Carolina, Joseph P. Gareri and his wife, Holly Wheeler, of Maryland, John A. Gareri of North Grafton and a daughter-in-law, April Gareri. She is also survived by five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Clement A. Gareri, Jr., three brothers, Allen, Francis and Paul Boucher and two sisters, Doris Ogden and Alice Martindale.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 8, at 11:00 A.M. in the Britton-Summers Funeral Home, 4 Church St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.
A calling hour will precede the service from 10 to 11 A.M. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2019