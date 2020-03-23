|
Florence Ginas, 80
Clinton - Florence Ginas, 80, died Friday, March 20, 2020, in UMass Medical Center, University Campus, Worcester, after a period of declining health.
She leaves three sisters: Georgia Van Vleck of Sterling, Olga Agoritsas of Sterling, formerly of Marlborough, and Gloria Dickhaut, and her husband, George, of Clinton; many nieces, nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by her siblings, Bess Gazourian and Angelo Ginas, both of whom died in 2015, and Rita Shuris, who died in 1992.
Flo was born and raised in Clinton, daughter of Demetrios and Vasiliki (Pallas) Ginas. She was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1958.
For 37 years, she worked in the Accounts Receivable Department at Mass Electric, Westborough (later, National Grid), retiring in 1998.
A member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and its Ladies Philoptochos Society, Flo was an excellent baker, who enjoyed dancing – both Greek dancing, and popular dancing of the '50's and 60's - visiting local beaches, traveling all over the USA with friends in the years following her retirement, and taking her chances on scratch tickets and at the casinos.
Funeral services and burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, are private. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to one of Flo's favorite charities: St. Jude Chilldren's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share a memory of Flo, or offer condolences to her family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2020