Florence M. (Allaire) Holbrook 90



Worcester - Worcester - Florence Holbrook 90 of Worcester passed away on Thursday November 26, 2020 at Christopher House.



Florence was born in Worcester on October 26, 1930, daughter of the late Edmond and Florence (Paquin) Allaire. Florence was married to the late Robert E. Holbrook. With a short seven year stay in Florida, she lived here all of her life. Florence's greatest joy was being with her family.



She is survived by her children Wayne Holbrook of Madison Florida, Lynn Burgess and husband Steve of Paxton, Sandra Wilson of Jennings Florida, Douglas Holbrook and wife Aileen of Barre, and Michele Selzo of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Also survived by her siblings, Pearl Gill, Rita Boutwell and Ronald Allaire. Ten grandchildren, Jaime, Eric, Laura, Erin, Shawn, Jason, Nathan, Montana, Savannah, and Jake. Ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Summit Eldercare for their kindness and compassion and the entire staff of Christopher Heights where she lived for the last three and a half years.



Florence's funeral mass will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather, because of Covid-19.





