Florence A. Kilmurray, 91Grafton - Our beloved mother and Nana, Florence Kilmurray, left this world peacefully on September 11, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the wife of Jack Kilmurray for 25 years until his death in 1981.Flo was blessed to be part of a large close knit family, the 13th of 19 children born to Joseph and Leoza Lachapelle. Growing up in a family that large meant there was never a shortage of chores and work to be done but there was always an abundance of love.Of her siblings she is survived by her brother DeeDee and sisters Cookie and Honey as well as her sisters-in-law Freda and Ruthie. Gone before her were her brothers Donat, Joe, Philip, Dickie, Bobby, Sis, Chickie, Ernest, PeeWee, and Popeye and her sisters Rita, Lee, Lou, Al, and Jeanie. In a family that large you acquire some unique nicknames!Flo cherished her role as Mom to her five children, Janet Williams, Denise Boisvert, Kathy Smith, Jack Kilmurray. Her daughter Debbie Williams passed before her. Her passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill; the daily phone calls, her sharp wit and the yearly birthday phone calls in her "best" voice. One thing that will not be missed is her cooking. Her philosophy was, "Let someone else do the cooking."Her 16 grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren will miss her dearly. Her love for them was palpable and all encompassing. The warm hugs, the kisses on the cheek, and hand written birthday cards, meant so much to so many and she shone in her role as Nana.She leaves behind grandchildren Eddie, Tina, Alyssa, Dale, and April. Her great grandchildren Anthony, Zachary, Nathan, Stephenie, Mikayla, Cheyenne, Tyler and Hayden and her great great grandchildren Xander and Mikary. She was predeceased by grandson Tobey.Flo enjoyed a long, active retirement after working at Westboro State Hospital for 27 years. She never struggled to fill her days or pass the time. She loved a good party, dancing, sewing, knitting, her weekly card games, and spending time with her large close knit circle of family and friends.Flo was small but mighty and her love, warmth and generosity touched the lives of so many who were lucky enough to have known her. Our hearts are heavy with sadness but full of gratitude for the years we shared with her. Come Christmastime as so many of her beautiful hand-knit stockings hang in homes of family and friend near and far we will hold Flo, Mom, and Nana in our hearts. She was quite a woman!Donations can be made in memory of Flo to the American Red Cross or Salvation Army.Due to the ongoing Covid 19 situation, the family is having a small private service. A Book of Memories to share a special message with Flo's family is available online at: