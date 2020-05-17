Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Florence Lombardi Obituary
Miami Beach Florida - Florence (Iaconi) Lombardi of Miami Beach, FL (formerly of Worcester) passed away on March 15, 2020. She is survived by her sister Carolina I. Moretti of Cranston R.I., and her children Carolina A. Lombardi, and Vincent J. Lombardi III of Miami, Victor C. Lombardi and Angela M. Lombardi of Miami Beach. Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester on May 22, 2020. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 17 to May 18, 2020
