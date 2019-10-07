Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
East Brookfield Baptist Church
262 Main St.
E.Brookfield, MA
View Map
Florence B. (Mason) Lovejoy, 98

EAST BROOKFIELD - Florence B. (Mason) Lovejoy, 98, formerly of Harrington St., died peacefully, Monday, Sept. 30th 2019 in The Meadows of Leicester.

Her husband of 73 years, Harold L. Lovejoy, Jr. died in 2015. She leaves her daughters Judith A. Gagnon and her husband Ronald of E. Brookfield, and Kathy Socia and husband Michael of Newton, NJ, 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sister Ruth Erickson and a nephew Leif Erickson.

Florence was a supervisor at Hanover Insurance Co. in Worcester for 15 years, retiring in 1987.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of Walter and Sarah (Baillie) Mason and later graduated from David Prouty High School. She was a longtime member of the East Brookfield Baptist Church and the Lashaway Senior Citizens Club.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Meadows, the loving care that they gave her, and so many of the residents that she became close friends with, will be forever in our hearts.

A memorial Service for Florence will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20th. at 2 p.m. in the East Brookfield Baptist Church, 262 Main St., E.Brookfield. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to E,Brookfield Baptist Church, 262 Main St., E.Brookfield, MA 01515.The J. Henri Morin & Son Funeral Home, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
