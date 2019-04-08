|
Florence S. (Hisoire) McLaughlin, 99
Auburn - Florence S. (Hisoire) McLaughlin, 99, a longtime resident of Auburn died Saturday, April 6th at home. Her husband, Robert A. McLaughlin in 1975. She leaves a son, Geoffrey R. McLaughlin of Shrewsbury; a brother, Francis Hisoire of Millbury; a sister-in-law, Jean McLaughlin of Florida; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by five brothers, Wilfred, Leo, Theodore, Dennis and Ernest Hisoire.
She was born in Worcester the daughter of Clovis H. and Victoria A. (Fregeau) Hisoire. Florence worked at Macys, formerly Filene's, for over 30 years and previously as a waitress. She enjoyed collecting antiques, traveling, entertaining and cooking, especially Chinese food. Summers in West Yarmouth was one of her favorite pastimes. Florence was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She enjoyed listening to WTAG talk radio. Her pride and joy was her son, Geoffrey who she spent many years caring for until she was not able to anymore.
A calling hour will be held from 10:00 until 11:00 AM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Leicester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019