Florence "Flo" Polito 91
Worcester - Florence M. (Donnelly) Polito, 91, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Oakdale Rehabilitation Center in West Boylston on Monday, May 4th, 2020.
Florence was born January 14th, 1929, in Buffalo, NY, the only child born to Martin and Mabel H. (Condon) Donnelly. She grew up in Fitchburg, graduated from Fitchburg High School and earned her degree in teaching from Fitchburg State Teachers College in 1950. While studying and working at the college, she met a veteran who was majoring in education; Anthony J. Polito. They fell in love immediately. After graduating, Flo took a teaching position with the Springfield Public Schools. Following one year of teaching, she married Anthony and decided to devote the rest of her life to her faith and family. Flo and Anthony have been devoted to each other for the past 67 years.
Flo is survived by her cherished family, her husband, Dr. Anthony J. Polito, Sr.; her four sons, Anthony J. Polito, Jr., Martin Polito and his wife Karen, all of Worcester, Frank Polito and his fiancé Carina Dolcino of New Hampshire, and Jim Polito and his wife Kathleen of Shrewsbury; five grandchildren she adored, Michael, Stephen and his wife Lindsey, David, Victoria, and Stephanie Polito; many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Flo was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, its Golden Years Club, and the faith group at St Joseph's Abbey in Spencer. Flo's life was her devotion to her Catholic faith, her family, friends, and others were what she was most concerned about. Her kitchen was one place where her love was shared with all. She prepared countless meals including homemade pastas and her famous sauce along with delicious pastries and baked goods. These were served to friends, family, and strangers alike. She visited, prayed for, and prepared meals for the sick and infirmed. She held a special place in her heart for people with special needs. This devotion to the welfare of others continued even after she moved into long term care. Flo was more concerned about helping the people who were helping her than she was about her own care. She always placed others before herself. The only thing she ever asked of others were their prayers.
Florence's celebration of life will be held privately due to the Covid-19 outbreak in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Burial will follow in St Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg. A formal memorial Mass will be held at a later date when the restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dr. Anthony '48, '49 and Florence '50 Polito Family Memorial Trust & Foundation at Fitchburg State University, 160 Pearl St, Fitchburg, MA 01420 https://give.evertrue.com/fitchburgstate/test
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020