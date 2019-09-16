|
Florence G. (Glaudel) Syslo 94
Shrewsbury - Florence G. (Glaudel) Syslo, 94, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on her birthday, September 14, 2019, at her home while surrounded by her family.
She was born in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Mary A. (Turuta) Glaudel.
Florence worked as a secretary at the Pentagon for many years. She met her husband Michael in Washington D.C and they enjoyed over 40 years of marriage before his death in 1991.
She made many memories traveling with her husband, especially to Cape Cod and Pompano Beach, Florida. She was a member of the Shrewsbury Women's Club for many years and best remembered by her passion for doing needlepoint.
Florence leaves behind her children, Allen Syslo and his wife Michele of Warwick, RI, Mark Syslo and his wife Terry of Boxborough, MA , Kristine McEachern and her husband James of Spencer, MA; her daughter-in-law Janis Syslo of Chilmark, MA and her grandchildren, India, Michael Allen, Allyson, Christopher Ryan and Benjamin; and her grand-dogs, Max McEachern, Sadie and Duchess Syslo and the late Cerebus and Houdini Syslo and Aja McEachern.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her children, Kathy Syslo and Michael Syslo.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, September 18th from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne Church, Shrewsbury on Thursday, September 19th at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.
To view Florence's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019