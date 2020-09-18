Florence Trapasso

Florence T.(Paravano) Trapasso, 94
Worcester - Florence (Paravano) Trapasso, 94 years of age of Worcester MA, a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Her husband, Anthony P. Trapasso Sr, passed away in 1983. Florence was predeceased by her 3 brothers, Arthur, Lorenzo and Joseph Paravano, as well as her two sisters, Lena DeSantis and Mary DiPilato.
Florence is survived by her four sons: Francis J. Trapasso and his wife Patricia of Worcester, Anthony P. Trapasso Jr. and his wife Ann Marie of Sterling, Thomas D. Trapasso and his wife Natalie of Alexandria, VA and Lawrence Trapasso of Worcester. Florence, "Nana", was the proud grandmother to: Gina Dugan, Kimberly Lynch, Lauren Trapasso, Alexa and Anthony Trapasso III, Gabriella and Nicholas Trapasso. Florence was also blessed with four great grandchildren: Madelyn and Kathryn Dugan and Carter and Cameron Lynch. Additionally, Florence leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews. The family wished to send a special thank you to Sheila Trapasso and Dina Trapasso.
Florence was born in Worcester, the daughter of Italian immigrants, the late Maria (Cirello) and Francesco Paravano, and lived here all her life. She was a graduate of Worcester Public Schools and married her childhood sweetheart Anthony "Tony the Barber" Trapasso in her early twenties. Together they made their home off Massasoit Road, where she raised her four boys. A devoted Catholic, Florence was a parishioner of St John's Church in Worcester.
Florence's kitchen table was always open for friends and family to drop by for "coffee and." Her Saturday lunches with her sisters, Lena and Mary were legendary and offered enough food to feed the neighborhood. It was these simple pleasures in life that truly gave Florence happiness. Family, food, coffee and pastries were the way to her heart.
The family would like to thank the Staff at Care One of Millbury for their care and compassion.
Due to the health crisis and government restrictions, her services were held privately on Friday September 18, 2020 with a private Mass at St John's Church. Her burial was in St John's Cemetery. Florence's Celebration of life will be held at a later date, next year, when we can safely come together in remembrance.IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the St John's Church Food Pantry , 44 Temple St. Worcester, Ma. 01604, stjohnsfoodforthepoor.org
. Funeral arrangements of the direction of FAZIO FUNERAL HOME, Funeral director, Louis M. Fazio III. For condolences please go to www.faziofuneralhome.com
.
.