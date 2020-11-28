Floris M. (Stone) Stevens, 88Oxford - Floris M. (Stone) Stevens, 88, of Dana Road, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, William A. Stevens who died on April 20, 2020. She is survived by three children, Kenneth W. Stevens of Philippines, Cheryl H. Stevens of Putnam, CT, and Julianne J. Dyer and her husband Edward of Oxford; her brother, Alvin E. Stone of Charlton; her sister, Beverly Daoust of Charlton; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a son, Dwight A. Stevens who died in 2000; and a sister, Janet Fondelheit. She was born in Dudley, daughter of the late Ellsworth H. and Eunice C. (Fitts) Stone, and lived in Charlton before moving to Oxford in 1954. She graduated from Charlton High School in 1950.Mrs. Stevens worked in home healthcare for 12 years prior to retirement. Previously, she worked at American Optical in Southbridge. She was a member of Oak Hill Bible Church in Oxford and enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls. After retirement, Floris and Bill delivered Meals-on-Wheels for the Oxford Senior center, and received many awards for their dedicated service. She will be remembered for her award-winning apple pies, which will be greatly missed, but only half as much as her loving presence in our lives.A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at Westridge Cemetery in Charlton. Calling hours are Monday, November 30, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oxford Senior Center, 323 Main St., Oxford, MA 01540.