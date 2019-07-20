|
|
Floyd K. Kizer, 76
Northborough - Floyd K. Kizer, a lifelong resident of Northborough, passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on July 19, 2019, at the UMass Memorial Medical Center. He was surrounded by members of his loving family at the time of his death.
His devoted wife of 55 years, Geraldine A. 'Gerry' (Rose) Kizer, passed away in 2017. Floyd leaves three daughters, Kathleen R. Carey and her husband Sean of Oxford, MA, Danni L. Sennett of Brattleboro, VT and Jean M. Ouellette and her companion David Hunt of Northborough, MA; six grandchildren, Brian, Kevin and Samantha Carey, Zachary and Nicholas Sennett and Joseph Ouellette and his girlfriend Michelle Bowser. Floyd was preceded in death by his three siblings, Franklin Kizer, June Bickford, and Betty Vancelette.
Floyd was born in Marlborough on January 21, 1943, a son to the late Frank and Myrtice (Hastings) Kizer. As a young man Floyd worked as a farmhand for the former Tyler Farm in Berlin and former Kizer Farm in Northborough. He worked over 30 years as a forklift operator at Corrugated Paper Co. in Westborough prior to serving as a custodian for many years at the St. Mark's School in Southborough.
Floyd and Gerry had a wonderful life together. Taking rides in the truck, walking the beach together at Old Orchard and catching Red Sox games from their side-by-side recliners were just a few of their shared pastimes. In earlier years Floyd enjoyed riding motorcycles and talking on his CB radio under the name Crazy Kraut. Floyd enjoyed spending time with his girls and six grandchildren, all whom he cherished.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 23rd, from 5-7 p.m.at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street Northborough. Floyd's funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24th. Floyd will then be laid to rest beside his wife and love of his life- Gerry, in the Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005 (www.2.heart.org) To leave a condolence for Floyd's family, please visit www.haysfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 20 to July 21, 2019