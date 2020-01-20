|
|
Fore I. Manxhari, 84
Worcester - Fore I. Manxhari, 84, of Worcester died Monday, January 20th in UMASS Memorial Hospital.
His funeral is Thursday, January 23rd at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday, January 19th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. His complete obituary can be viewed at
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020