O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Fore I. Manxhari, 84

Worcester - Fore I. Manxhari, 84, of Worcester died Monday, January 20th in UMASS Memorial Hospital.

His funeral is Thursday, January 23rd at 11:00 AM in St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday, January 19th from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
