Fotios N. Ganias, 78
worcester - Fotios N. Ganias – family man, modern day philosopher, and lifelong giver who worked as an ophthalmologist – passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, surrounded by his family. They will be celebrating his 79th birthday on July 17.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Helen (Lanides) Ganias; his three devoted children, Anastasia Ganias-Gellin, Nicholas F. Ganias, and Stephanie F. Rapsomanikis; his two "remarkable" son-in-laws, Hunter Gellin and Anthony G. Rapsomanikis; his two beloved grandsons, Greyson Leonidas Gellin(4) and Roman Fotios Gellin (2); his younger brother, Konstantinos N. Ganias, and sister-in-law, Katherine Ganias; his younger sister, Alexandra Danakas; his Uncle Fotios Efstathiou, and countless cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends in the U.S. and Greece. He is predeceased by his mother, Magdalena Ganias; father Nikolaos Ganias; brother-in-law, Kosta Danakas; and nephew, Apostolis Danakas.
Fotios was born in Vavouri, Greece. He devoted his entire life to keeping the history of his village alive, never forgetting his roots. Fotios gathered interviews with members of his village starting in 1968, and finally published his book "Our Roots" in 2008 – 40 years later – a testimony to his love for his village. Vavouri solemnly rang its church bells in mourning the day he passed.
Fotios immigrated to America in April of 1956 after numerous years as a refugee in Albania and Hungary. To this day, he calls this the greatest opportunity of his life. Not knowing a word of English, he learned the basics at Commerce High in Worcester, MA, but excelled on his own by reading the encyclopedia in his spare time. His adversities of poverty, language barriers, and the expectation he would never become something of significance, were the biggest drivers in his life. Upon graduating as a top student at Commerce, he was accepted to Holy Cross on scholarship, where he studied pre-med while working as a dish boy at his uncle's diner and at Table Talk Pies. He graduated with honors from Saint Louis University School of Medicine, class of 1969, interned at Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago, and completed his residency at the University of Liverpool. His decision to become an eye doctor came at a young age when his neighbor, an elderly woman, would wale from eye pain, eventually going blind. He promised to live his life healing people's eyes, traveling back to Greece in his thirties to thank her for inspiring his career path.
Fotios practiced as an ophthalmologist for over 40 years, opening up his first practice in Athol, MA, followed by his practice in Gardner, MA. He initiated and led efforts to build an extension to the local hospital, Heywood Hospital, that would house physician offices, attract new physicians to the area, and provide better facilities for patients. The building exists to this day.
On June 9, 1978, he married Helen Lanides. Together they had three children, Anastasia, Nicholas, and Stephanie. He lived for his family; his children were his pride and joy. He always emphasized to his children the importance of hard work in life and being a "lover of learning".
His favorite things in life were to help, heal, and give to those who were less fortunate. In characteristic fashion, Fotios traveled to Ghana in 1980, putting his practice on hold, to visit several impoverished villages to treat children suffering from river blindness.
A perfect day in Fotios life consisted of "the simple things" – enjoying a good cup of coffee, a fresh piece of fruit, and discussing life and philosophy amongst his family and friends. No one left a conversation with Fotios without learning something new. He loved his daily "volta" (walk), cooking his favorite traditional dishes, and most especially - reading. Fotios needed to live each day by completing one small good deed – whether it be treating the person behind him to their cup of coffee or bringing healthcare staff treats during chemotherapy rounds.
In his words, "one of the greatest joys of my life is being a grandfather." Greyson [4] and Roman Fotios [2] adored their Papou, who taught them all about books, chess, and how to pick the perfect piece of fruit. Papou had the pleasure of seeing his youngest grandson and his namesake, Roman Fotios, baptized in his village of Vavouri last summer.
He was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2006 and fought a remarkable battle consistent with his whole life's message- he was the ultimate survivor. He and his family are forever indebted to the amazing care and team at Dana Farber, Brigham's and Women's and UMass Medical Center who cared for him since his diagnosis.
His family will live each day honoring his legacy and fulfilling his philosophy on the purpose of life.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours Monday, July 8th from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden and from 10:00 to 11:00AM on Tuesday July 9th at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 9th, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester with the Very Rev. Father Dean N. Paleologos officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please remember Foti with a contribution to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester 01609 or Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Fotios Ganias to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Philip G. Haddad, Jr., Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. Ma.
MAY HIS MEMORY BE ETERNAL
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 6 to July 7, 2019