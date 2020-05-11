|
Frances A. (DeSimone) Tomaiolo at 95
Worcester - Frances A. (DeSimone), Tomaiolo, 95, Worcester died peacefully Friday May 8, 2020 in the Beaumont of Westborough. Her husband of 62 years Patsy "Bucko" Tomaiolo died August 1, 2010. Frances is survived by her loving children, her daughter Patricia "Patti" Pezzella and her husband Dr, Stephen Pezzella of Shrewsbury, Her sons, Ralph Tomaiolo and his wife Patty (Mulvey) of Shrewsbury, and John Tomaiolo and Paula Flanagan of Naples Florida. She also leaves her brother in law and sister in law Peter and Mary Tomaiolo whom she was very close to.
Frances was the proud grandmother to seven grandchildren, Dr. Andrea Pezzella and her husband Dr. Vince Vismara, Kristen, Lisa, Matthew,James, Tia and Anthony Tomaiolo, and three great grandchildren Isabella and Luke Vismara, and Roman Cortes and many nephews and nieces. Frances was the last of her family of the greatest generation, she was predeceased by her sisters, Italia "Tillie" Lomartire, Mary Caputo, Anne Ugone, Phyllis DeSimone, Rose Lavoie and Antoinette "Plucky" Latino, and her brothers, Joseph, Nicholas, and Louis DeSimone.
Frances was born in Worcester daughter of the late Frank and Maria (Marapese) DeSimone and lived in Worcester most of her life before moving to the Beaumont. She was a graduate of Commerce High School. Franny worked at Bay State advertising, the Worcester Housing Authority, and the UMASS Medical Center Neurology department for several years before she retired. Frances was a lifetime member of the Church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-St Ann where she participated in the annual Christmas fair and the weekly Golden Years Club luncheons. She was a long time member of the San Vitaliano Women's Society. She enjoyed dancing especially at the weekly Saturday dances at the Froshinn Club. But her most treasured times were when she was with her family, especially her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Fran was known as a very reserved, well dressed lady that would always light up a room when she entered. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. The family would like to thank sincerely the staff at the Beaumont in Westboro for their compassionate care especially Donna Murgo, Kelly Esposito, Paula Flanagan NP and Vladia Castanharo RN.
Because of the current health restrictions all of France's services will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. is assisting the family with Franny's services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at Our Lady of Loreto Church 34 Massasoit Rd. Worcester, 01604 or to the Massachusetts Nursing Association 365 Shrewsbury St. Worcester. 01604 or at Massnurses.org. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Frances please visit her memorial site at mercadantefuneral.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020