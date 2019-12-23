|
Frances M. Alonis, 103
Worcester - Frances M. Alonis, 103, of Worcester died on Saturday, December 21, 2019 in her home. Her husband John Alonis died in 1970.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann Albano with whom she lived, Mary Laconto of Harwich, and Frances Lalos of Auburn; sisters, Pauline Huhn of Park Ridge, NJ and Sr. Elaine Kuizinas, SSC of Lamont, IL; many grandchildren including Cynthia Albano of Wayland and Melenie Gordon of Washington, DC; several great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and her special caretaker and friend, Carol Kozloski. She is predeceased by a daughter Joan S. Wurth; brothers, Joseph and Charles Kuizinas and sister, Annie Ternosky. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Joseph and Anna (Kaleskas) Kuizinas.
Mrs. Alonis worked as a secretary for Kelly Girl Company for many years before retirement. A true Renasasaince woman, she was interested in the arts and enjoyed painting, opera and reading. She was a proponent of education, as well as, an early advocate of woman's rights. She attended many Night Life Classes learning new skills with computers, furniture restoration and crafts. She was committed to her religion as a member of the former St. Casimir's Church and later Blessed Sacrament Church.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, December 26, 2019 with a Mass at 10:30 am in Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, 162 Webster St. Calling hours are private. HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019