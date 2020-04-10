|
|
Frances V. Arseneault, 90
AUBURN - Frances V. (Skamarycz) Arseneault, 90, of Auburn, MA, passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Bedford Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Bedford, NH after a brief illness.
Born in Meriden, CT and raised in Gardner, MA, Frances was the oldest of six children, born to the late Peter and Viola (Oblon) Skamarycz. She was a graduate of Gardner High School, and where she was voted 'Girl With The Prettiest Eyes.' She and her husband Norman met when she was 14 – they dated all throughout high school and were married in 1950. They had celebrated 63 years of marriage before Norman passed away in August of 2013.
They raised their family in Auburn, MA, where they were residents for over 50 years.
Family was everything to Frances. As the oldest of six children, she was very close to her siblings and was very proud of her children. She was very close to her four grandsons and helped with childcare when they were small. Frances was a warm, compassionate person and was loved by her immediate and extended family. Her many nieces and nephews remember her fondly as she was close to all them and involved in their lives.
Frances is survived by her children, son David and his wife Tina Arseneault of Auburn MA, daughter Nancy and her husband Joel Trafford of Milford NH, and son John Arseneault and his partner Gillian Overholser of Newburyport, MA. She also leaves her brother Richie Skamarycz of Gardner MA and her sister Judy (Skamarycz) Dill of Gardner MA; her grandsons, Michael Arseneault and his wife Deb of Grafton MA, Robert Arseneault of Auburn MA, Brian Arseneault of Shrewsbury MA and Brett Arseneault of Shrewsbury MA and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Skamarycz and Bernie Skamarycz and her sister, Joan (Skamarycz) Wheeler.
Frances was a homemaker when her children were young and later, held positions as a secretary when her children were older. She had a creative side and enjoyed sewing, fashion, interior decorating and her flower gardens. She and Norman loved to travel and were always on the go. They had many trips with their children and grandchildren.
Frances and Norman belonged to the Catholic church and attended North American Martyrs in Auburn MA. Frances was very charitable and supported Salvation Army, Goodwill, local food banks and children's funds. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations payable to any of the aforementioned charities.
A celebration of life will be held publicly as soon as the current world crisis allows us to gather and share our memories and love for our family's matriarch.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020