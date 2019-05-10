|
|
Frances Mary "Fran" Beriau, 66
Arizona City, AZ - July 8, 1952 - April 24, 2019
Frances Mary "Fran" Beriau, 66, passed away April 24, 2019 in Arizona City. Fran was the middle child of Isaac and Grace (Clancy) Hubbard from Clarendon Springs, VT.
She lived in Sturbridge, MA for many years before moving to Arizona where she retired as a certified pharmacy technician.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers in law Caroline and Douglas Bradley, Ann St Peter and Kirt Coonradt; nieces and nephew Stacey and Stephanie Bradley, Bradney St Peter, and 4 grand nieces. She is preceded by her parents Isaac and Grace Hubbard.
There will be a celebration of Fran's life at the Our Lady of Snow Church, 31 Owen's Road, Grafton, NY 12082on Saturday June 1st, 2019 at 11:00am. A reception will follow at the Grafton VFW, 504 South Road, Grafton, NY 12082.
If you wish to make a donation in Fran's memory, please pick a local rescue shelter of your choice.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 12, 2019