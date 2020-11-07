1/
Frances Bernier
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances R. Bernier, 90

Worcester - WORCESTER___Frances R. (Nockunas) Bernier, 90 of Worcester died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Bernier, a sister Anna Pizon and a brother Albin Nockunas. Mrs. Bernier leaves her nephews, Richard Pizon and his wife Cheryl of Florida, Thomas Pizon and his wife Joanne of California and Michael Nockunas of Worcester. She also leaves several grandnephews and grandnieces as well as other nephews and nieces.

She graduated from the former commerce High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Assumption University. She also attended Worcester State University and Clark University. She worked as a bookkeeper for five years at Associated Grocers; seventeen years at the former State Mutual Insurance Company and was a teacher at Grafton High School for twenty-three years. She was a world traveler who enjoyed theatre, sports and music. She sang in several choirs as well as belonging to the Lithuanian Art Circle Group. As a fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Lithuania, she was proud of her Lithuanian heritage. Fran loved life and made friends wherever she traveled and left them with a smile. She had many talents, spoke several languages and occasionally passed a few nickels through the slot machines. She will be greatly missed.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. There are no calling hours. DIRSA -MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St. has care of the arrangements. www.worcesterfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved