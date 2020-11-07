Frances R. Bernier, 90
Worcester - WORCESTER___Frances R. (Nockunas) Bernier, 90 of Worcester died peacefully in her home on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward Bernier, a sister Anna Pizon and a brother Albin Nockunas. Mrs. Bernier leaves her nephews, Richard Pizon and his wife Cheryl of Florida, Thomas Pizon and his wife Joanne of California and Michael Nockunas of Worcester. She also leaves several grandnephews and grandnieces as well as other nephews and nieces.
She graduated from the former commerce High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Assumption University. She also attended Worcester State University and Clark University. She worked as a bookkeeper for five years at Associated Grocers; seventeen years at the former State Mutual Insurance Company and was a teacher at Grafton High School for twenty-three years. She was a world traveler who enjoyed theatre, sports and music. She sang in several choirs as well as belonging to the Lithuanian Art Circle Group. As a fourth Degree Member of the Knights of Lithuania, she was proud of her Lithuanian heritage. Fran loved life and made friends wherever she traveled and left them with a smile. She had many talents, spoke several languages and occasionally passed a few nickels through the slot machines. She will be greatly missed.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. There are no calling hours. DIRSA -MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St. has care of the arrangements. www.worcesterfuneral.com