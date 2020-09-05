Frances "Taffy" M. Brown, 76Westborough - Westborough - Frances "Taffy" Marie Brown, 76, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Umass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.She was born in Marlborough on April 25, 1944 a daughter of the late Richard and Theresa (Hatch) Brown. She grew up in Hudson, Ma and lived in the greater Worcester area most of her life. Taffy had, most recently, been a resident at Beaumont in Westborough since 2018.Taffy spent many years driving a school bus and over the road tractor trailers, a pioneer among women driving big rigs across the country. She saw the country her way, driving through all lower 48 states. After settling back to New England, she worked at Westborough State Hospital playing various rolls there. She loved animals, especially cats. Her favorite hobbies were cross stitch and hooking rugs among several others.Frances is survived by her half-brother Warren (Bo) Brown and his wife, Diane; two children, her daughter, Jody A. Donahue and husband Brian, her son, R. Scott Collicutt and wife, Denise; four grandchildren, Corey and Kyle Donahue, Alyssa and Patrick Collicutt; two great grandchildren.Donation can be made in her memory to the ASPCA. Her wishes were to be cremated and have a private family gathering.