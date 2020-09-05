1/1
Frances Brown
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances "Taffy" M. Brown, 76

Westborough - Westborough - Frances "Taffy" Marie Brown, 76, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Umass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

She was born in Marlborough on April 25, 1944 a daughter of the late Richard and Theresa (Hatch) Brown. She grew up in Hudson, Ma and lived in the greater Worcester area most of her life. Taffy had, most recently, been a resident at Beaumont in Westborough since 2018.

Taffy spent many years driving a school bus and over the road tractor trailers, a pioneer among women driving big rigs across the country. She saw the country her way, driving through all lower 48 states. After settling back to New England, she worked at Westborough State Hospital playing various rolls there. She loved animals, especially cats. Her favorite hobbies were cross stitch and hooking rugs among several others.

Frances is survived by her half-brother Warren (Bo) Brown and his wife, Diane; two children, her daughter, Jody A. Donahue and husband Brian, her son, R. Scott Collicutt and wife, Denise; four grandchildren, Corey and Kyle Donahue, Alyssa and Patrick Collicutt; two great grandchildren.

Donation can be made in her memory to the ASPCA. Her wishes were to be cremated and have a private family gathering.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved