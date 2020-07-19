Frances W. Chrostowski
Worcester - Frances W. Chrostowski, 101, formerly of Worcester, died on Friday, July 17, 2020 in Shrewsbury Nursing Home. Her husband Edmund J. Chrostowski died in 1985. She is survived by her four children, Jan E. Chrostowski, Edmund P. Chrostowski and his wife Lynne, Elaine Giard, Carolyn Sliwinski and her husband Peter; seven grandchildren, Leigh Ann Parkins, Gina Chrostowski, Kate Harris and her husband Steven, Emily Cabrera and her husband Edgar, Cheri Brangiforte and her husband Dana, Chad Chrostowski and Chelsea DeMiles and her husband Dana; twelve great grandchildren, Alexis, Liahm, Paige, Aria, Caroline, Jack, Elizabeth, Abigail, Elena, Roman, Santino and Madison; brother Joseph Golinski; sister Josephine Guerin; "adopted daughters" Colleen, Margie and Jane; "adopted grandson" Fred; her manager Rich Riley; nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a brother John Golinski and sister Victoria Golinski. She was born in Worcester a daughter of Paul and Mary (Danko) Golinski.
Mrs. Chrostowski worked as a teacher to impaired hearing students in the Worcester Public School system for many years prior to retiring. She graduated from North High School. Frances was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. She was artistically talented, and her accomplishments included quilling, basket making with pine needles, crocheting, knitting and the lost art of photo coloring. One of her works of art, a picture of President Dwight D. Eisenhower hangs in the Dean of Admissions Building in Gettysburg, PA. She traveled extensively over her life including all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, Aruba, France, England, Austria, Switzerland, Sweden , Norway, Germany, Fiji Island, Poland, Russia, Ireland, Italy, Bangkok, Thailand, China, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Jerusalem, Egypt and the Panama Canal. In July of 2010 she traveled to Las Vegas Nevada to "give away" her nephew Bob Golinski at his wedding. Of all her interests, spending time with her family was important to her.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Shrewsbury Nursing Home, Summit Healthcare-Grafton Street and JHC Hospice for the wonderful care, sensitivity and comfort they provided to Frances over the years.
A funeral will be held at 11:30 am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 with a Mass at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 33 Ward St.
. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 am to 11:00 am in HENRY- DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. Funeral home attendance is limited, based on gathering guidelines and face mask requirement. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made to the Shrewsbury Nursing Home Activity Fund, c/o 40 Julio Drive, Shrewsbury, MA 01545, or a charity of the donor's choice
