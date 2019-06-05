|
Frances M. Colburn, 93
PRINCETON/CLINTON - Frances M. (Cataldi) Colburn, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Holden Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. Born and raised in Clinton, Fran was the daughter of Orlando and Laura (Paoli) Cataldi, and lived there until moving to Princeton in 1980. She was a graduate of Clinton High School class of 1943.
In 1946, Fran married the love of her life and Clinton native, Eugene Colburn at St. John's Church and resided in Clinton where they raised their four children. Fran went back to school later and received a certificate from Becker College and attended Quinsigamond Community College, both in Worcester. She held various office positions at Phalo Corp in Shrewsbury, Ray-O-Vac and Colonial Press both in Clinton before her retirement in 1991. Fran was a member of Prince of Peace Church, the Princeton Garden Club, Gentle Stretch Yoga Group, and the Book Club at the Princeton Library. She loved to travel, and loved all things Italian.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her husband of 73 years, Eugene R. Colburn; a son, Richard Colburn and his wife Angela of Vancouver, Washington; three daughters, Christine Curran and her husband, Paul of Phillipston, Sarah Cormier of Worcester and Jane DiMeco and her husband, Rocco of Holden; six grandchildren, Melissa Kent, Jonathan Colburn, Rocco and Dominic DiMeco, David and Elena Cormier; seven great grandchildren, Kai and Braxton Colburn, Lily and Liam Kent, Cecilia, Rocco, and Emilia DiMeco; nephews and nieces. Fran is predeceased by two brothers, Anthony and Mario Cataldi.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, June 11th, at Prince of Peace Church, 1 Worcester Rd., Princeton. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (). To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 5 to June 9, 2019