Frances Cummings
Charlton - Frances (Rassega) Cummings, 89, of Charlton passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, August 29th. Beloved wife of the late Dan Cummings. Devoted mother to Mark Cummings and his companion Deb Sullivan-Schapp of Charlton, Ginger Cummings and her husband Mike Coulter of Ayer and Gina Cummings of Charlton. Grandmother of Renee, Jarrod, Nicholas, Bridget, Dan, Tara, Danielle, Cassandra and Michaela. Great grandmother to 17. Sister of Jack Rassega and his companion, Gay of Michigan, Alex Rassega and his wife Joann of Tennessee and Joseph Rassega and his wife Alla of Tennessee and Aunt to many loving nieces and nephews. Daughter of the (late) Alexander and Gladys ( Hodge) Rassega. Predeceased by beloved son: Michael Cummings, grandson: Matthew Cummings, great-grandson: Chase Cummings and daughter in law, Lisa ( Fanning) Cummings.
Born in Balkan, KY, Frances attended boarding school for high school at St. Camillus in Tennessee, graduating and enlisting in the United States Air Force. Frances served for 4 years and met the love of her life, Dan. After marriage, Frances and Dan settled in Charlton, where they raised their 4 children. Frances was a wonderful mother, truly devoting herself to her children. She worked at the Masonic Home in Charlton (after her children had grown) for over twenty years, until retirement. Frances was involved in the Helping Hand Society in Charlton for many years and was a parishioner at St. Joseph Church in Charlton.
Frances's true legacy was that of love for her family and unconditional love. Her cooking and baking skills were hard to match. Her coffee cakes, deviled eggs and banana bread will be missed. Also, the love of sending cards to everyone that touched her heart and her handwriting that no one could ever match.
Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM,Wednesday, September 4th at St. Joseph Church, 10 H. Putnam Road, Charlton, MA. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visitation in Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA on Tuesday, September 3rd from 4-7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frances' name to: Brake the Silence, P.O. Box 835, Charlton, MA 01507.
For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019