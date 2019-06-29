|
|
Frances J. Dearborn, 86
Worcester - Frances J. (Ryan) Dearborn,86, of Worcester, died peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday June 25, 2019 in Beaumont Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia A. Mello and husband Robert, Debra M. Szczepaniak and husband Michael all of Worcester; Gail A. Pye and partner Jeremy of West Boylston and Darlene Osgood and husband Eric of Ware; fifteen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren and three great great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Howard J. Dearborn. Frances was born and raised in Springfield, Ma. before moving to Worcester in 1963. Frances is the daughter of the late Lester and Flora (Meecham) Ryan. Frances retired form T. J. Maxx Corp. after 22 years of service.
The funeral will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 with a Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Stephen Church, 357 Grafton St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., has care of the funeral arrangements.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 29 to June 30, 2019