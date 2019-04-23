|
Frances A. (Doherty) Fallon, 91
WEST BOYLSTON - Frances Ann (Doherty) Fallon "Frannie", 91, of West Boylston died peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019 at the Lutheran Home surrounded by her family. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Edward J. and Frances E. (Walsh) Doherty and graduated from Commerce High School in 1946. Frannie worked for the City of Worcester Police Department as a clerk for several years.
Frannie was a loving and devoted wife, mother, Gramma and Great Gramma. Spending time with her family was what she enjoyed the most. She was a long-time member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. She enjoyed her several trips to Europe with Bill and spending time in Wells, Maine and Cape Cod. Being a cancer survivor, Fran took great pride in volunteering her time at the Saint Vincent Cancer and Wellness Center.
Frannie was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, William J. Fallon on March 9, 2018. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Patricia Ann Sweet of Spencer, her son, William J. Fallon, Jr. and his wife Dawn-Marie of Mashpee, eight grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca, Brenda, Timothy and Daniel Sweet, and Kaleigh, Kira and Kyle Fallon, and great granddaughters, Bailee Sweet and Annabelle and Charlotte Fredette. She also leaves her brother, Edward J. Doherty, Jr and his wife Jean of Dennis and nephews and nieces. Frannie was predeceased by her sister Mary F. Hiitt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Thursday, April 25 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 111 Worcester St., W. Boylston followed by burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Visiting hours will also be held on Thursday from 9:45 am until 10:45 am in Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St., W. Boylston.
Flowers may be sent or donations in Fran's memory may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit www.st.jude.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019