Frances M. Fanelli, 93
Shrewsbury - Frances M. (Campanale) Fanelli, 93, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Beaumont at The Willows in Westborough. Her husband, John F. Fanelli, predeceased her in 1990.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Frances M. Lindberg and her husband George of Pemaquid, Maine; four grandchildren, Heidi Kreft, Christopher Lindberg and his wife Betty, Peter Fanelli, and Jeremy Lindberg; eight great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother and two sisters, John Campanale, Josephine Padavano, and Santa Messinesse. Frances was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Peter and Beatrice (Cariglia) Campanale, and has lived most of her life in Shrewsbury.
She worked as a receptionist for over twenty years with Holmes Transportation, before she retired. She was a member of Saint Anne's Church. Frances loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was very generous to others and loved to cook for everyone.
Funeral Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Salmon VNA & Hospice, 37 Birch Street, Milford, MA 01757.
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, Worcester, is assisting her family with arrangements.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 31 to June 2, 2019