Frances Finnegan


1927 - 2020
Frances Finnegan Obituary
Frances T. Finnegan, 92

Shrewsbury - Frances T. (Bowento) Finnegan, 92, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center Worcester, surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Worcester, she was a clerk for the Department of Revenue, Westborough retiring in 1993. She loved traveling, especially to Alaska, Hawaii and Ireland. Frances was a member of St. Anne's Parish and served as a Eucharistic minister. She was also active in the women's league and volunteered with human services since its inception. She was predeceased by her sister, June St. Marie, and also her longtime companion Patrick Thibodeau. She is survived by her son, Peter E. Finnegan III, grandsons, Bryan C. and Matthews S. Finnegan. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, March 11 at Chiampa Funeral Home - The Sumner house, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 9:00 - 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anne's Church, Shrewsbury on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances' name may be made to St. Anne's Human Services, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury MA 01545.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -