Frances "Fay" (Stein) Goldstein, 89
Milford - Frances "Fay" (Stein) Goldstein, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Blaire House of Milford. Born and raised and a lifelong resident of Milford, Fay was the daughter of Harry and Pearl (Gittel) Stein. Her beloved husband of 66 years, Harold Goldstein, died in 2017.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her son, Jeffrey B. Goldstein and his wife, Sharon of Bellingham; her daughter, Jan Goldstein of Newport, Rhode Island; a brother, Edward "Eddy" Stein and his partner, Linda Lavigne of Rochdale; three grandchildren, Julia, Nathaniel and Kayla Goldstein, and many nephews and nieces. Besides her husband, Fay is predeceased by a brother, Sidney Stein and two sisters, Alice Zaner and Dorothy Stein.
Fay was a graduate of Milford High School, class of 1948. After graduating high school, she entered the workforce and took a job at New England Telephone Company in Milford where she worked for 42 years retiring in 1990. She was proud of the fact that she was the first young lady of the Jewish faith to be hired by the phone company in the Milford area.
She embraced her Judaism, was a life member of Temple Beth Shalom in Milford, and served for many years as the recording secretary of the B'nai B'rith Hadassah Sisterhood of Milford.
Fay was an exceptional wife and mother and raised her family while remaining a working mom. She and her husband together worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their children. Her family and friends were the center of her life. On most Saturday mornings you could find Fay at the hairdresser with her childhood friends followed by delightful lunch. She was always there for her children's and her grandchildren's events and encouraged them to be the best versions of themselves. Fay was an avid reader and delighted in spending time at the beach including Nantasket and Crane beaches. She brought a smile and sparkle into the lives of all who knew her and will be remembered for her generosity and positive nature.
The Goldstein family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of the Milford Blaire House nursing home for their loving and compassionate care for Fay during the past seven years.
A funeral service honoring Fay's life will be held at 10 am on Monday, February 24, at Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury St., Worcester. Burial will follow at Worcester Hebrew Cemetery in Auburn. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02458. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
