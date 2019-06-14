Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Frances "Peg" Gwyther


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frances "Peg" Gwyther Obituary
Frances "Peg" M. Gwyther, 94

AUBURN - Frances "Peg" M. Gwyther, 94, of Auburn, died peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Calling hours will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM in the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. Her funeral Mass will be at 10:00 AM on Friday at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. A complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 14 to June 15, 2019
