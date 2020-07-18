Frances B. Johnson, 101
Worcester/Shrewsbury - Frances Elizabeth (Barrett) Johnson, of Worcester and formerly Shrewsbury, died peacefully on July 10 surrounded by her family. First Corinthians 13, "Love is patient, love is kind," was a guiding principle in her life. She was the beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and teacher to so many in her 101 years, a remarkable yet modest woman of grace, kindness, friendliness, and courage. She was always willing to extend a helping hand and offer nurturing support to her friends, students and family. She loved bluebirds and butterflies, and found the beauty in each day.
Fran, as she was known, was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, on September 19, 1918. She was proud of her Vermont heritage and of her parents Benjamin, a teacher and dairy farmer, and Mabel, whom Fran referred to as a 'Victorian lady.' Fran excelled as a student and earned scholarships to Middlebury College, where she sang in the choir, received a degree in English, and met her future husband. As with many in the "Greatest Generation," the second World War was pivotal in Fran's life. She experienced much of our country traveling with her husband, Jack, while he was in flight training prior to his deployment as a weather reconnaissance pilot in Europe. During the war, Fran found her purpose teaching high school English and Latin. She always remained optimistic, knowing that everything would "work out." Indeed, Jack, who had been interned as a POW, was liberated at the end of the war and returned home to start their family. Fran was a person who knew exactly who she was and adjusted life accordingly.
"The Strength of the Hills is His Also." Psalm 95:4
Residing in Shrewsbury for over 50 years, Fran was an active member of the First Congregational Church. She taught primarily 4th grade for 21 years and was an alto in both the Worcester and Northborough choirs. She was particularly fond of her years singing Handel's Messiah at Worcester Auditorium. Fran was pleased to own her upright piano and could be found playing Saint-Saens' The Swan and Dvorak's New World symphony: Largo in her home, often with her son accompanying her on the trumpet. She led her life honest and true, predictable and dependable, happiest when adhering to her routine.
In retirement, Fran found time to catch up on reading. She loved Nicholas Sparks, and recently delved into Eat, Pray, Love, as well as the biography of Mr. Rogers. A vital part of her daily routine, solving the morning JUMBLE, held her in good stead until the day before her death. A good laugh always completed her day!
Predeceased by her sister Eleanor, Frances leaves behind her son Dr. Eric A. Johnson and his wife Mary, of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, and her daughter Signe Haas of Wellesley. Fran also leaves three grandsons, all of whom were very close to her in heart and soul; Jake Haas, who loved everything about his "Bandma", and Benjamin and Jonathan Johnson, who shared an equally deep and gracious love for their Grandma. Fran's love for her grandchildren was evident in her willingness to participate in any activity they requested of her, as she eagerly offered her time and attention no matter her interest in the pursuit.
As one of her friends keenly observed, "Fran was an island of serenity in a sea of confusion." She will be deeply missed.
Fran will be laid to rest with a private family service being held at Plain-Mont Cemetery in East Montpelier, Vermont, alongside her parents, sister, husband, son-in-law, and other friends and family, just a mile from Mayben Farm where she was raised. The family would like to thank the entire Briarwood Community, with special gratitude to Fran's caregivers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Memorial Gifts, The Briarwood Community, 65 Briarwood Circle, Worcester, MA 01606, designated to the Briarwood Residents Assistance Fund (BRAF). Checks may be made out to Salem Community Corporation, noting BRAF in the memo line. To share a memory or offer online condolences to Fran's family, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
.