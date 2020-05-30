Frances Lacey
Frances T. (Morin) Lacey, 90

Northbridge - Frances T. (Morin) Lacey, 90, of Chesnee, SC and formerly Northbridge, passed away on May 25, 2020 with family by her side.

She is survived by her husband, Edmund Lacey; daughter, Jeanne Lacey; son, Brian Lacey and his wife Donna Lacey; granddaughter, Andrea Lacey and her partner Sean Roche; grandson, Adam Lacey and nephews Ernest (Buzzie) Tremblay and Douglas Houghton as well as extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Beatrice Tremblay and Alice Houghton and 2 brothers, Arthur Morin and Raymond Morin.

Born in Whitinsville, MA on March 25, 1930, daughter of the late Adolf Morin and Grace (Charboneau) Morin. Frances attended Northbridge High School and in her early years worked for Whitin Machine Works and Thom Mcan. She also worked for Assumption College, Worcester, MA for many years until her retirement.

Frances was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She treasured her family and friends and gave unconditionally to them. She brought joy to the lives of those around her with her vivacious personality, infectious laugh, positive outlook and smile that could light up a room. She enjoyed music, dancing and had a fondness for animals. She was loved and respected by many as she was a kind, generous and compassionate woman. She never ended a telephone call with goodbye, it was always " bye-bye for now".

A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Pawsome Rescue Project, 152 Old Coultere Ford Road, Chesnee, South Carolina 29323. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com

"BYE-BYE FOR NOW..."


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
